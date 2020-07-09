Gostivar is the source of the concept of one society for all and we confirm that spirit throughout the country, said SDSM leader Zoran Zaev at a party event in Gostivar.

Gostivar has always been an example of multiethnicity, an example of unity. That is the future, that unity is the only right path, a model that can be strengthened economically, and as a people, as a state and as people. It is the only model that can guarantee a better future for our children. Thank you for believing in that concept, thank you for believing in this concept even when many others did not, said Zaev said in Gostivar.

He added that no one has lost anything with the adoption of the Law on the Use of Languages, only more unity and mutual understanding was gained.