Referring to unserious comments by the leader of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party in regard to the dispute with Bulgaria, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told reporters Saturday that they can only cause negative effects and block Macedonia’s EU integration process.
He reiterated that no secret talks were held and that the Portuguese proposal was on the table, and that it was a good basis for our country to find a solution to the bilateral issue with Sofia.
I urge for seriousness because we have confirmed a thousand times, while EU Vice President Borrell, or Timmermans, or President Von Der Leyen, or any of the people who are leaders in the EU, including the presidents and prime ministers of EU member states, stood by me, I said explicitly if the Macedonian language and the Macedonian identity are on the table, we do not negotiate, so it will be known on the 22nd what has been discussed. That is in 18 days from today, said Zaev.
