With just four women out of 19 members, the proposed new Government shows that we badly need quotas for gender equality in the public sector, said Daniela Antonovska, a gender equality expert interviewed by the MIA news agency.

Besides Radmila Sekerinska, who holds the department of defense, all other female candidates are nominated tto so-called cultural and social ddepartments. There was a call that Zoran Zaev nominates women to at least 30 percent of all positions, but we see that he fell short of that, Antonovska said.

The main Albanian coalition partners DUI and BESA did not nominate a single woman to the new Government. In the Parliament, there are 43 women against 77 men, a slightly better ratio than in the proposed Government, and a slight improvement on the previous Parliament.