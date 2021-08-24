Government and city of Skopje officials gathered yesterday to mark the anniversary of the founding of the Skopje partisan company in 1941, the first local unit of the Communist led guerrillas during the Second World War. During the event, Mayor Petre Silegov, Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska and Karpos Mayor Stefan Bogoev praised the partisan movement that fought guerrilla actions, mainly against the Bulgarian forces, and seized power with the German withdrawal from the Balkans. The speakers sent out messages to Bulgaria, which is currently blocking Macedonia from opening its EU accession talks, in a growing dispute over national identity and history.

We, the citizens of Skopje, have nothing to be ashamed of and can be proud of our history. Our neighbors were often on the wrong side of history and now intervene in our history, trying to erase portions of their own past, said Mayor Silegov.

Officials of the Zaev regime are typically quiet in the dispute with Bulgaria, trying not to upset the delicate negotiations, but with Bulgaria heading for another round of early elections in October, the talks seem to be at a stand-still.