SDSM President and Prime Minister of Macedonia Zoran Zaev posted on Facebook a day after the first round of local elections in which the government did much worse than expected, and the opposition VMRO DPMNE declared victory in 21 municipalities in Macedonia.

According to the current data of the State Election Commission, 33 municipalities received mayors in the first round. According to the results, twenty-one mayoral seats have so far been secured by VMRO-DPMNE, 9 by SDSM, and three by DUI.

The second round of elections will be held on October 31.