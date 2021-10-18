SDSM President and Prime Minister of Macedonia Zoran Zaev posted on Facebook a day after the first round of local elections in which the government did much worse than expected, and the opposition VMRO DPMNE declared victory in 21 municipalities in Macedonia.
According to the current data of the State Election Commission, 33 municipalities received mayors in the first round. According to the results, twenty-one mayoral seats have so far been secured by VMRO-DPMNE, 9 by SDSM, and three by DUI.
The second round of elections will be held on October 31.
The citizens sent a message and we must listen to that message, understand it and act upon it. The people want to see better results, because the evil threatens us. We are the fight against evil. All of us, each of us. The citizens demand our mobilization and they will get our mobilization. The citizens want the country and the municipalities to move forward and we must do our best for that to happen. We are entering the second round and fighting for every single city and the direction of our country. Now the most important thing is unification, Zaev wrote on Facebook.
