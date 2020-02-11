VMRO-DPMNE Secretary General Igor Janusev blamed the ZAev regime for the closure of the large Teteks textile factory, which announced it is closing down the last of its operations yesterday. The once main source of jobs in the Tetovo region used to be known for high end textiles and yarns that were exported across Europe and the world.

After 69 years, we see Teteks close its doors. We all witness that this Government, this criminal gang led by Zoran Zaev, is only able to close down our factories, Janusev said.

The closure of the last remaining line in the factory came days after Tito Belicanec, member of the Teteks board, sold 4.000 shares for 146.000 EUR. The sale was completed on January 28th, giving rise to allegations of insider trading. The Law Faculty professor was notorious for his involvement in many failed sales of state owned companies in the murky days after Macedonia’s independence, as well as being an outspoken supporter of the Zaev regime, frequently calling for the arrest, or worse, of opposition officials.

Janusev said that VMRO-DPMNE will not make unrealistic promises, but will work to restore the favorable, business friendly environment, which helped drive a renaissance in industrial production in Macedonia.