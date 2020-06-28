In four years, the leader of SDSM, Zoran Zaev, promised at Sunday’s gathering in Kumanovo to increase the minimum wage to 20,000 denars, and the average to 34,000.

Together with the heads of the list in the second electoral district, Oliver Spasovski and Sanja Lukarevska, he presented the pillars of the SDSM program and the “We Can” Coalition.