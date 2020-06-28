In four years, the leader of SDSM, Zoran Zaev, promised at Sunday’s gathering in Kumanovo to increase the minimum wage to 20,000 denars, and the average to 34,000.
Together with the heads of the list in the second electoral district, Oliver Spasovski and Sanja Lukarevska, he presented the pillars of the SDSM program and the “We Can” Coalition.
This is our vision, our clear plan for North Macedonia in 2024. Our program is based on 6 comprehensive pillars: a stable state with a new, developing Macedonian economy, a state with a European health system dedicated to the needs of citizens, a state that cares for all, a state that is legal and fair, it is a green, ecological state, it is a European country, a member of NATO. SDSM is committed to developing the domestic Macedonian economy, investing in infrastructure, continuing the EU integration process, caring for vulnerable categories, ensuring a healthy environment, protecting the health of citizens and guaranteed justice for all. These are the pillars on which our Program is built. Honest, responsible and dignified offer for the citizens, said Zaev.
