We have an uncomfortable feeling because the whole Western Balkans is lagging behind with the vaccination, except Serbia, which has no NATO aspirations and is normally more open to the Eastern world, China and Russia, and makes its own agreements. And, we are a new NATO member country, we generally stick to the Western world and the vaccines that are from the Western health and all institutions are confirmed and the like, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in Friday’s interview with “Triling”.

He also accused “Pfizer” that Macedonia still does not have vaccines.