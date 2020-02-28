Despite insisting that his SDSM party will win the coming elections with an overall majority in the Parliament, Zoran Zaev said that he is open to having a grand coalition with VMRO-DPMNE after the elections.

I’m prepared and I will seriously consider inviting everybody to join the Government after my win. Yes, I mean everybody. That is my personal position. I haven’t discussed it through the party institutions but we can encourage each other to work on the (EU accession) chapters and shorten the period of accession talks, free the public administration from politics and include experts, Zaev said during his televised duel with VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, when asked if Macedonia could be run by a technical, non-political Government after the April 12 elections.