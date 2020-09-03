A day after meeting with the US Ambassador to Macedonia, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev held a meeting with ambassadors from EU member states, to discuss the priorities for his new Government. Zaev pledged to the ambassadors that his priority will be to open EU accession talks.

This mandate will be dedicated to thorough reforms of the entire society. We are aware of the challenges that the crisis brings but we will remain focused on reforming the judiciary, building a new, transformed economy and protecting the environment, Zaev said.

He insisted that Macedonia has a plan on how to open 80 percent of all accession chapters until 2024 and to “build a strong negotiating position with all decision makers”.

Zaev was accompanied by one of his chief confidants, Deputy Prime Minister Ljupco Nikolovski who will be in charge of fighting corruption – an area where the previous administration utterly failed, especially with the spectacular collapse of the Special Prosecutor’s Office.