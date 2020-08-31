Following the election of his new Government with a narrow majority in the Parliament, Zoran Zaev said that he will work to ensure justice and fight against corruption as well as economic prosperity.

In the next four years we will use all our resources to justify the trust of the members of Parliament and the citizens. We are entering a period of transformation and Europeanization of our fatherland. This is a period when everybody’s contribution is expected and very needed. Accept our call for broad mobilization of all capacities to clear our air and waters and soil. Be loud and constructive, with arguments. Follow our work to correct us and as our partners. As before, we will listen to your voice, Zaev said.

