Elections will be held, even if we would have to buy pens for every voter, this is the latest idea of SDSM leader Zoran Zaev, who is calling for snap elections in the midst of pandemic, when almost all countries are postponing elections.

The former prime minister yesterday gave proposal to hold elections at any cost. The solution, according to Zaev, is to extend the voting hours, ie, the election day to last from 6 am to 10pm.

His proposal sparked outrage among the citizens and experts as this would mean hundreds of thousands of euros spent only on pens, in addition to the procurement of face masks and other equipment. In times of crisis, when thousands of people have lost their jobs they want to spend money one pens, say some of the comments on social networks.

