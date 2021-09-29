Zoran Zaev held a rally in his hometown base of Strumica today, to support the nomination of his loyalist Kostadin Kostadinov as Mayor.

You know Kostadin as the former acting Mayor. He is down to Earth, communicates well with you, honest, sincere, young and already an established man. He is the best for Strumica and its people, Zaev said.

As part of the program, Zaev promised that all municipalities led by SDSM officials will ensure that civic initiatives will be responded to quickly, and that local referendums will be held on various issues of public interest.