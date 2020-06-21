SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev refused to discuss the latest corruption allegations against him, or the bomb attack perpetrated on a store owned by VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski, which is the most serious incident of the pre-election campaign so far.

Zaev was promoting road construction in eastern Macedonia and insisted that it is the only topic of discussion during the visit. He faced renewed allegations over his role in the Racket scandal, where defendant Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 publicly pointed to the former Prime Minister and said that the money the group extorted can be found in the hands of Zoran Zaev and his brother Vice Zaev. Anonymously published audio leaks continued to reveal the extent of scandal over the past two days, indicating that Zoran and Vice Zaev were closely involved in extortion of businessmen who were pressured by their political ally, former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva.