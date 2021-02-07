Zoran Zaev rejected the request from opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski that the municipal elections in October are used to hold early general elections. Mickoski insists that the numerous failures of the Zaev Government to deal with the healthcare crisis and the veto from Bulgaria, as well as its very narrow majority in Parliament, mean that it needs to be replaced. But Zaev wants to continue in his role.

The regular date for elections is in 2024 and we need to hold firm on this. Until then, we all need to work, me, the President of the country, the executive, the municipalities, all our citizens, we need to roll up our sleeves and work to have higher wages and more investments, Zaev said during a visit to Gevgelija.