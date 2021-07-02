Prime Minister Zoran Zaev rejected the invitation of VMRO-DPMNE leadr Hristijan Mickoski to a TV duel over the dispute with Bulgaria.

I have accepted a duel five times, and now the reason is Bulgaria. We need to devote time to more specific things. Everyone knows the essence of the problem, the whole of Europe together with the United States knows. I will accept when there is reason for a TV duel, Zaev said in Friday’s interview with TV21.

According to the Prime Minister, only Mickoski needs a declaration on the Macedonian language and the Macedonian people.