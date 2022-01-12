The office of outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev responded to Dimitrov’s comments with a press release, in which Zaev insists that the Macedonian national identity and language are not a matter of discussion with Bulgaria – which is at the core of Dimitrov’s stated reasons for his distancing from the SDSM policies. Dimitrov gave a bombshell press conference today, accusing the Government of accepting the Bulgarian demands that completely redefine Macedonian national identity.

Nikola Dimitrov agreed to the Macedonian positions and had a serious role in determining these positions, in a process led by Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani. If Dimitrov was opposed to anything in the positions that were jointly determined, it would be honest that he explains to the people what he is opposed to. Otherwise, he will leave an impression that he is engaging in untruths and speculative public manifestations after he was left out from the future Government, Zaev’s office stated.