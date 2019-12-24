Outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev was asked today about the announcement from opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski that he has evidence of Zaev’s involvement in racketeering and other crimes. Mickoski said that he will publish the evidence if the on-going Racket investigation turns into a complete cover-up, and when it will be tactically most effective.

The situation reminded the public of the 2014 and 2015 threats from Zaev that he will topple the Nikola Gruevski Government using evidence he has obtained from foreign intelligence services. This ultimately resulted in the 2015 wiretapping scandal.

When confronted with Mickoski’s announcement by the press, Zaev insisted that only he has access to “bombs”, as he called the wiretaps.

In this country Bosko Buha is Zoran Zaev. If someone else wants to be Bosko Buha, he should work for it. I have no objection, it’s the duty of the opposition to be against us and let them publish whatever they have, Zaev said.

Bosko Buha was a WW2 Serbian partisan fighter who was publicized by the Yugoslav Communist party as a heroic young bomb -thrower. Buha was killed in 1943, aged 17, in a skirmish with right wing Serbian Chetnik forces.