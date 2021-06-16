In his Kurir.rs interview, Zoran Zaev revealed a little known fact that his family was Protestant, and that he converted in the 90-ies. Although an overwhelming majority of Macedonians are Orthodox Christians, the Protestant community is established in the south-east of Macedonia, where Zaev comes from.

My family was Protestant. In the early 1990ies we entered into the Orthodox church. I was baptized in 1999, when I was due to be the best man at my friend’s wedding. I was not previously baptized in the Protestant Church, Zaev told Kurir.

Macedonia’s second President, Boris Trajkovski, was also a Protestant Methodist, also from the area of Strumica.