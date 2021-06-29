Speaking to the press in Lisbon two days before the end of the presidency, Portugal’s Secretary of State for European Affairs, Ana Paula Zacarias said that the debate was particularly difficult for Bulgaria, related to the history, cultural identity of the two countries. We must respect the Bulgarian position and we did that, she said without referring to our country’s language as Macedonian language.

It is obviously related to the language of Macedonia, which was once part of the Bulgarian language and the cultural dimensions of both countries, the minister said.

Zacarias only briefly mentioned the Portuguese proposal as an opportunity to find a compromise between Skopje and Sofia, which was assessed by the Macedonian authorities as a good basis for further talks.