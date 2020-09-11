Sanctions will be issued and no one will be pardoned. Repeat of fines results in criminal responsibility because they can affect others. Sanctions are good when it comes to health, says Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

I hope citizens will observe the measures, because the less we do this, the more restrictive measures we will enforce, both in social life and the economy. Masks give a somewhat normal life, PM Zaev told editors and journalists during a Q&A session on the Macedonian Television.

According to him, focus should be placed on protective gear, masks, regular disinfection, distancing and exercising caution.