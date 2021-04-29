Regarding a possible coalition for the October local elections, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said the party will announce it in September, after the census, and has called for cooperation from now on. Answering a reporter’s question whether SDSM will run in the elections with any of the parties from the Albanian political bloc, he said it was too early to say and, probably, it will be known a month before the elections when, as he said, the coalitions are traditionally defined and candidates for councilors and mayors are selected.

It ‘s still early. As soon as we make the decisions at our meetings, we will tell the public. But our tendency is unity, and always to act in the spirit of one society for all. And even now I am sending the call for cooperation – pre-election and post-election, because through cooperation and unity we will be able to achieve greater success, said Zaev.