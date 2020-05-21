Zoran Zaev said in an interview with TV Star that if he wins the early parliamentary elections, he will fully implement the Agreement with Bulgaria, pointing out that part of our history is shared with Bulgaria.

It is normal for Bulgaria to want the agreement to be implemented, we also want the agreement to be implemented and we openly say that in that agreement we have accepted a shared history. Which is a fact. Part of our history is shared, part of our history is ours.

According to him, the Macedonian revolutionary Goce Delcev belonged both to Bulgaria and Macedonia.