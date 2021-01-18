Today, Prime Minister Zoran appeared as a plaintiff in the case against journalist Zoran Bozinovski. Zaev pointed out that he rarely sues, but that this has crossed all lines. He said Bozinovski claimed that he was part of a racketeering scheme, that someone took 60 million euros, and even that an advance payment was taken.

They called me scum and I had to explain it to my children and family. My tolerance threshold is high but this was not just once. I am a simple person with normal feelings and I do not want to go through such moments, said Zaev.