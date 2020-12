During Wednesday’s Q&A session in Parliament, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev asked Levica’s Dimitar Apasiev to say whether during the parliamentary elections he agreed with SDSM to provide him with all the necessary logistical and material resources just to take votes from VMRO-DPMNE.

Zaev said that he had agreed with Apasiev after the elections to continue to support the policies of SDSM if he wins a seat in Parliament.