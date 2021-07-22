It is not just about EU membership, for us the key goal is Europeanization of our country. We have shown real commitment to this process, despite the fact that we have been a candidate country since 2005 and we have been waiting for the next step to take place for 16.5 years. We are clear that membership may take another five, seven or 10 years or more, but the EU needs to live up to its promises, to enable us to take the next step, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in an interview with the “Conflict Zone” show on “Deutsche Welle” in English, stating that unfortunately the EU did not deliver the promise to the citizens of the Republic of Macedonia and that now the disappointment is really great.

Zaev pointed out there is no alternative to Europeanization and EU membership, primarily because of the values of the Union, which, as he said, mean a better and prosperous future, but added that the Western Balkans, which are a kind of island left in the EU, in this way are left to the possibility of facing other influences.

Regarding our country’s European path together with Albania, Prime Minister Zaev stressed that it is a matter of merging for a practical reason, stating that each country should be assessed independently, although we found ourselves in a similar situation a few years ago, but in the opposite direction when the road of Tirana was blocked.