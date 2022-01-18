As of yesterday, the former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has the right to use state privileges for as long as he has been in office, ie four and a half years.

In a statement for the A1on news portal, he said that he would not use the right to monthly compensation, nor that to a car and driver. He says that he will only partially use the right to security but rarely. He has the right to six bodyguards, which he can choose to safeguard him 24 hours a day.