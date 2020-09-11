Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Thursday on MTV hat he will open all archives to see if Goce Delcev was Macedonian or Bulgarian. He is convinced that he will find a solution with Bulgaria following the example of the Agreement with Greece and that Delcev should not divide us but bring us closer.

According to Zaev, Goce Delcev fought for social rights and against the Ottomans, but omitted to say that he fought for an independent Macedonia.