The proposal for a broad coalition refers to all parties and refers to the period starting from now, the period after the local elections, the next regular parliamentary elections or whenever. It is my personal commitment – to follow European models, to help the country move forward efficiently and expediently, in order to better serve the citizens, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, answering reporters’ questions at Tuesday’s press conference at which the “Europe at Home” Agenda was promoted.

Zaev stressed that the message was a personal position and aims to open a debate.

Asked whether the call for a broad government was only for VMRO-DPMNE or the Albanian opposition, Zaev said that the message is to all and that it speaks for the inclusion of all, following the example of Germany, which includes the left and the right, the Swiss model or Austria from a few years ago.

The countries are moving successfully and they are really an example on the European continent in how it is done. I also told the reasons. First, to unite all our people in the country and second, to speed up the processes that are one of the most painful – departization of the administration, removal of clientelism in public administration, judiciary or local governments, said Zaev.

According to Zaev, that brings serious benefits and increased dynamics, which our citizens deserve, but that it is not possible with Hristijan Mickoski.