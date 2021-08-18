Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Wednesday that the Day of the Army of the Republic of Macedonia is a day when we are especially proud to express our sincere gratitude to the members of the Army for their continuous commitment, professionalism and selfless engagement in protecting the territorial integrity and security of our country.

The Army of the Republic of Macedonia has left a lasting and striking mark on the independence of our homeland, based on the glorious traditions of the partisan units of the People’s Liberation War who sided with the progressive anti-fascist forces and liberated the territory of our country, sacrificially participating in the realization of the centuries-old dream of our citizens for their own state, said Zaev.