SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said that he will nominate new candidates to lead public institutions by October.

Zaev hopes to be elected as Prime Minister for the second time on Saturday, relying on the very thin majority his SDSM – DUI – BESA – DPA coalition has in Parliament. Many departments will have to have their heads replaced as part of the new deal SDSM reached with DUI, which greatly increases DUI’s share in the Government.