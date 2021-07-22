Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Thursday SDSM is fine with holding the elections on October 17, as the opposition requires, if all parties agree to this, adding he had given the proposal to hold the elections on October 31 due to the overlapping of the election campaign with the Census.

It is very important for me what the opposition will say. It should be satisfied with the election date. If the elections are held on October 17, the campaign coincides with the census, and that is not good, we should push the census by the end of September, after which the campaign can start. But if the opposition says the 17th and all other parties agree we agree. Next weekend is the 24th and 31st, those are the options for October, said Zaev.