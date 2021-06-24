Zoran Zaev denied the claim from his coalition partner Ali Ahmeti that they are conducting negotiations on changing the national anthem, flag and coat of arms. Ahmeti recently said that the symbols are not inclusive as they don’t represent Albanians, and that talks on the anthem are well advanced.

We haven’t discussed this and I don’t intend to discuss this. Ahmeti didn’t mention me by name, maybe he is in talks with some other circles in my party. If it is discussed somewhere, it is at the level of citizens, but there are higher priorities for the citizens, like more jobs, higher wages.., Zaev insisted.