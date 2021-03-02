Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told the media today that the ruling party plans to change its name from “Social Democratic Union of Macedonia” to “Social Democrats from Macedonia” in the future. The abbreviated name would remain SDSM.

It may happen at the next congress, we cannot do it on the executive or central board, which is rarely convened. So far we have only had one congress and it was held online and we did not know how effective it would be. In coming period, we will act in accordance with the Prespa Agreement. There is an initiative for the name “SDSM – Social Democrats from Macedonia”, but there are other ideas as well, said Zaev.