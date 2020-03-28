SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev said that the earliest time when elections can be held in Macedonia would be June.

Macedonia was gearing up for early elections on April 12 and although they are officially still not called off, preparations have stopped after all parties agreed to postpone them. Zaev said that he hopes the peak of the coronavirus epidemic to be reached in a month and allowing for an additional month to have the country get back to normal, the vote could take place in June.

It would still be a different style of campaigning, without mass rallies, Zaev said.

The Parliament is dissolved and Speaker Talat Xhaferi said its impossible to recall it without an intervention of the Constitutional Court. if recalled, its term would expire on December 11.