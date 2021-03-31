Prime Minister Zoran Zaev held Wednesday a meeting in Parliament with the Alliance for Albanians and Alternative. According to Zaev, the meeting was constructive, but without any conclusions reached. Practically, they agreed that they would have to agree again after previously inspecting how many people in question do not have citizenship.

I believe that in the next few days the services will work intensively to consider all the proposals of the two opposition parties, but I expect them to see all the arguments given by the ministers. Thus, we will all confirm that we are in favor of a permanent solution for those of our citizens who do not have citizenship to obtain it, and at the same time to be in accordance with the European conventions on citizenship, the international regulations for citizenship…, said Zaev.

The coordinator of the AA-A coalition, Skender Rexhepi, after the meeting with the government representatives and the coordinator of SDSM’s group in Parliament expressed confidence that they are well on their way to finding a permanent legal solution for the citizenship law which will create a legal framework through which citizens without citizenship will be able to obtain it.