Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in an interview with TV Sitel that Serbia was the first to procure such a large number of vaccines because it is a country that is militarily neutral.

We are complete in terms of European laws and we are a NATO member state. We are different from Serbia because that’s what our people decided. We are pro-NATO, but in Serbia the citizens are not in favor of NATO. We make our decisions in accordance with our strategic commitments, said Zaev.

He added that because of this they had the opportunity to conclude agreements with vaccine manufacturers coming from outside the EU and NATO, such as Russia and China.