Talking about the vacations of some government officials in the midst of a pandemic, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, told TV Alfa, that if he were in the place of Prime Minister Zaev, he would immediately tell them to submit their resignations and leave the Government, because their behavior is is like that of deserters because our society is at war.

This is really a circus, a show of wrong attitudes and wrong positions. They should be ashamed of their behavior, because we see high-ranking government officials deserting in the midst of a pandemic. While people are losing their lives, one sunbathes in Cancun, the other one goes to Dubai and then he makes excuses that he worked very hard and that he needed to dedicate three days to his wife, says Mickoski.

He says that if he had been in Zaev’s place, he would have demanded the resignation of the minister who “in times of war” decided to go on vacation.