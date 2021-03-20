Zoran Zaev and SDSM are gambling with the health and lives of the citizens. In the midst of an epidemic, they insist on a census for the simple reason that it is not just a statistical but a political operation for them. Due to Zaev’s political market, in the midst of a new wave with thousands of new infections and dozens of deaths a day, they will send 5,500 enumerators from house to house and thus risk an explosion of the infection, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

According to the party, Macedonia is suffering due to the incompetence and irresponsibility of the Government.

Those 5,500 enumerators will transmit the virus to 49,500 people. In Macedonia, too, mortality rate is among the highest or stands at 4.9 percent, which means that the census in April will mean 2,400 coronavirus deaths dead and will mean collapse of the health system because fifty thousand people will get infected. Zaev should immediately stops the census, and thus he will stop the death of 2,400 people due to covid, reads the party’s press release.

According to them, the Commission for Infectious Diseases is a silent servant of Zaev, because its is silent on such an epidemiological situation in the country.