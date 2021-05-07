After Friday’s meeting with President Stevo Pendarovski, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, stated that he was thawing relations with Stevo Pendarovski and pointed out that he would be happiest if Zoran Zaev did not influence the judiciary.

I would be happiest if Zaev did not influence the judiciary. Then we wouldn’t need such press conferences and such topics of discussion for little Almir and little Sazdo and for April 27 and for everyone else. If Zoran Zaev did not influence, then everything would have been different and we would not have been ranked 111th by Transparency International, we might have been in some dozens of places higher on the scale. That is my request. Yes, we have thawed the relations with Stevo Pendarovski because I will sit down with everyone and talk if I can save one human life. We agreed that in the future we will sit down and talk on major state topics that are of common interest regardless of our difference, Mickoski said.