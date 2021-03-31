Prime Minister Zoran Zaev took the side of his Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce in Filipce’s dispute with President Stevo Pendarovski. Filipce and Pendarovski traded barbs all day yesterday, blaming each other for the lack of vaccines that forced Macedonian citizens to go to Serbia to get inoculated. Pendarovski implicitly blamed Filipce for the spectacle of more than ten thousand Macedonians going to take vaccines in Serbia, to which Filipce responded that the President did nothing to help him find vaccines.

The attack from the President was not appropriate. Nobody has it easy at this moment. The issue is what we are doing to find vaccines, Zaev said. He then went on a lengthy tirade how the citizens have the “freedom” to go to Serbia to get vaccinated, and that it is somehow an accomplishment for the Government. Zaev also insisted that, despite the testy exchanges on Tuesday, Filipce and Pendarovski continue to respect each other.