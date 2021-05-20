The Italian Ambassador to Macedonia, Andrea Silvestri, at a meeting with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, expressed strong support from Italy for the European perspectives of our country.

As the Government Press Service informed, Silvestri and Zaev concluded that Macedonia has completed its domestic obligations and that now it is the turn of the European Union to evaluate the achievements of the country.

We continue with the reforms at home, with a strong commitment to a functioning rule of law. Regarding the talks with our neighbor, the Republic of Bulgaria, we continue with the constructiveness in the talks. What we announced in Brussels is that we accept to talk about everything except about who we are, said Zaev.

The two interlocutors at the meeting jointly expressed hope that with a creative approach it is possible to hold the first intergovernmental conference of Macedonia with the EU during the Portuguese presidency. The message that the EU will send to the countries of the Western Balkans in this way is interpreted as important, that it remains focused on enlargement.