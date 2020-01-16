The latest tape released Wednesday on YouTube presents former Prime Minister and Strumica Mayor Zoran Zaev asking for a bribe, i.e. negotiating the purchase of state-owned land in Strumica and complaining to the interested buyer about Skopje citizens.

They keep bothering me. They consider me a peasant from Strumica. I plan to win those elections and you should know how to use that position as Prime Minister from Strumica, Zaev says in the latest tape published by journalist Zoran Bozinovski.