With the elections approaching, the government of Zoran Zaev started bribing its most loyal voters, the employees in the ministries. At the government session held on August 5, a decision was made for a one-time reward for the employees in the ministries. This bonus amounts to 30 percent of the basic salary or about 9,000 denars.

The bonus money will go to the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Political System, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Economy, Agriculture, Education, Labor and Social Affairs, local self-government and culture.

Zaev decides on such a move after it became clear that he has nothing to offer in the local elections, there are no projects and in such a case reaching for the state treasury is the most logical decision they can make.

That Zaev and the government do not live in touch with reality can be seen in the fact that this is done at a time when fires are raging throughout the country and the corona has returned in a big way.