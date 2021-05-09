Regarding the statement of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev that no one should intervene in the Macedonian identity, Saso Tasevski says that until he dissolves the history commission with Bulgaria, which does exactly that, he bargains with the Bulgarians for the Macedonian identity.

Only fools can believe Zaev. Nobody else. He told too many lies for someone to believe him.In the context of this day, the Victory over Fascism Day, I will remind you that Zaev is still negotiating with a country that refuses to apologize for the atrocities committed against the Macedonian people when it was Hitler’s servant. It refuses to acknowledge the existence of the Macedonian people and its language. And behind those views of Bulgaria stands the EU and supports it, he said.