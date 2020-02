Even though he hasn’t been Prime Minister since January, Zoran Zaev used a Government provided vehicle and escort to arrive at the Kanal 5 TV duel with opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski.

This was not unnoticed by Mickoski during the debate. He reminded Zaev that he launched criminal charges against his predecessor Nikola Gruevski for purchasing an armored vehicle meant for high profile visitors, but now uses the same vehicle, and many other perks of office.