VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski informed that the outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is suing him over Nikoloski’s claim that Zaev was at the top of the extortion ring involved in the Racket scandal in which more than 20 million EUR were taken from businesses pressured by the Government.

Zaev will not intimidate me. It was not just one businessman, many faced extortion, in an operation prepared by the leadership of the SDSM party and coordinated by Zoran Zaev himself. He needs to bear political and criminal responsibility for this, Nikoloski said.

According to Nikoloski, the latest lawsuit against him is an attempt to conceal the truth from the public, by using judges close to the SDSM party to scare the opposition.

Previously, Nikoloski was sued by Zaev’s brother Vice Zaev, after revealing details about the exponential growth of his companies after the Zaev family grabbed power in Macedonia.