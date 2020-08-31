Earlier this morning Zoran Zaev took over the office of the Prime Minister from the interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, who had it vacated during the weekend.

The Government plans to meet President Stevo Pendarovski at noon, as well as holding business meetings. Before the vote, Pendarovski called on Zaev to nominate candidates who will not have a track record in corruption, in a statement that was seen as a snub, given the numerous scandals surrounding Zaev’s first term.

First Deputy Prime Miniter Artan Grubi, who is expected to have a major role overseeing Zaev’s agenda, will also give a press statement later in the day.