SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev said that party leaders have agred not to cancel the early elections scheduled for April 12. SDSM will campaign through Facebook, to reduce exposure of its supporters to the coronavirus, he added.

The health of the citizens is the top priority for the institutions and the political parties. Health should be above all else, Zaev said after the meeting of the leaders of the main political parties.

SDSM has asked for the elections to be canceled or postponed a number of times, citing various reasons – the failure of Spain to ratify Macedonia’s NATO membership, the scandalous PPO law, the need to remove Minister Rasela Mizrahi… Now Zaev, whose party is trailing in the polls behind VMRO-DPMNE, has said that he supports keeping the agreed date for the elections, although the usual style of campaigning, through mass rallies and canvassing is almost impossible at the moment.