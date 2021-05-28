Prime Minister Zoran Zaev hopes that a consensus will be reached on the Electoral Code. As he stated today, the part on the OSCE / ODIHR recommendations has been harmonized with the representatives of the parliamentary parties, bit there are still debates on the proposals of the government, the opposition and the smaller parties.

Zaev reiterated that SDSM supports one electoral district, and the opposition demands a majority voting system. He also informed that DUI proposed three electoral districts, and then, as he heard, eight electoral districts, and he stressed that such issues are not discussed in the Government , but at the party level where negotiations are taking place.

According to him, the majority voting system demanded by the opposition is a setback for the ruling party.